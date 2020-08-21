Ganesh Chaturthi: Madras HC allows individuals to install, immerse idols; ban on public celebrations to remain

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Friday upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision to ban Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed individuals to install idols at home and immerse those after the festival was over.

A division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha, while disposing of a batch of petitions challenging the state government's decision to ban the celebrations, said that individuals will be allowed to install and immerse idols in the state.

During the hearing on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government submitted that there is no possibility to relax the ban on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and procession this year.

The High Court had on Thursday asked the state government to find out if some relaxation can be provided with regard to the celebrations in the interest of artisans who may have to suffer huge losses due to a complete ban on the celebrations. (ANI)

