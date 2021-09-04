Ganesh Chaturthi: Madurai artisans say tepid sales this year for idols

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4 (ANI): With Ganesh Chathurthi just round the corner, artisans making Lord Ganesh idols in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are facing hardship as they are not getting any response from buyers this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

Speaking to ANI, Ganesh, an artisan of Madurai said, "I have migrated to Maatuthavani in the Madurai district 30 years ago. I sell Vinayagar (Lord Ganesh) idols and this is my only source of earning. However, after COVID-19, I have been running the business with hardship. More than 500 idols are still not sold as there are no social gatherings due to the pandemic."



The artisans said that it is now becoming difficult for them to survive as people are not buying the idols due to Covid restrictions.

People are buying Ganesh idols in all other states, except Tamil Nadu, he added.

"Tamil Nadu government should take some steps to compensate the workers and families by granting permission to celebrate the Vinayagar Chathurthi," he added.

Another artisan, Kalash said, "Around 20 families who have migrated from Rajasthan 3 years ago and settled on the roadside area of the Maatuthavani, Madurai, are facing a lot of difficulties in surviving now. The state government should do something to help us because we have no other source of income to survive." (ANI)

