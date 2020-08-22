Ganesh Chaturthi: Pramod Sawant offers prayers to Lord Ganesha, wishes for prosperity of Goans

North Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his hometown in Kothambi near Pale village on Saturday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Sulakshana and other family members sought blessings of Lord Ganesha and wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Prayed to Lord Ganesha for the prosperity and wellbeing of all Goans," Sawant tweeted.



As per tradition, after 10 days of festivities, devotees will finally bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year by immersing it in water bodies.

However, the festival this year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

