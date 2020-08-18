Ganesh idol sales fall by half due to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Despite the introduction of eco-friendly idols and other measures, sales of Ganesh idols have fallen by half as compared to last year in Hyderabad due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, an idol seller, Naveen said, "I have been selling Ganesh Idols for 18 years but we are worried this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Hence, this year we are selling eco-friendly idols so that the customers have a provision to immerse them at home itself."

"It is an easy method. Along with this, the government has given permission to celebrate the festival while abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines. The sales have fallen to 50 per cent from the previous year," he added.

Another idol seller, Sunita said that she has been selling Ganesh idols on a stall here for the last five years.

"Coronavirus has affected our business this year. For the past four years the business was good, but this year we are selling Ganesh idols made of clay so that the idol can be immersed in the pot itself. There are seeds in the pot and plants can also be grown in it," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Vamshi Prasad, a customer said, "I had come here to purchase idols but the government has not given clear guidelines or permission regarding the festival. Hence I am confused about selecting the size of the Ganesh idol."

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

