Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad promotes COVID-19 vaccination

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): A pandal in Hyderabad has installed an eco-friendly Ganesha idol on the COVID-19 vaccine vials model to motivate people to get jabbed.

Several people gathered at the venue and offered prayers to the deity.

Sachin Chandan, president of Future Foundation Society, who helped in creating the idol, said, "We are installing Ganesh idols here every year for the last 25 years."

"From the 12 years, we are focusing on creating eco-friendly idols. And this time, we came up with the idea of promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive via this idol. Here, Ganesh deity is standing on three vaccines with two rats holding the vaccine box. The idol promotes registration on the Co-WIN portal for the drive."

"We are giving a social message through the Ganesh idols that vaccines are safe and everybody should get vaccinated," said Sachin.

The devotees appreciated the idea of promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

One of the devotees, Lakshmi said, "I am very excited to see this pandal. I come every year here to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa."

Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival, began on September 10 with enthusiasm and vigour across the country amid COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. (ANI)