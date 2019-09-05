30-feet-tall Lord Ganesha made up of 2 lakh bangles at Thummalagunta village in Chittoor, AP
30-feet-tall Lord Ganesha made up of 2 lakh bangles at Thummalagunta village in Chittoor, AP

Ganesha made up of 2 lakh bangles steals the show at this Chittoor village

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:38 IST

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A 30-feet-tall Lord Ganesha made up of around 2 lakh bangles is the new centre of attraction for devotees who are thronging in large numbers for the darshan of Bangle Ganesha here at Thummalagunta village as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Thirty artistes have worked together for 15 days to design the Bangle Ganesha. However, unlike other idols which would be immersed after the festival is over, Bangle Ganesha will not be immersed but will be disassembled and the bangles will be distributed to women in the neighbourhood.

Thummalagunta village is located near the temple town of Tirupati.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 will culminate on September 12 with the 'visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:14 IST

