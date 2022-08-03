Gang running call centre to dupe NRIs busted in Delhi

Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The cyber wing of the south east district police arrested thirteen people for allegedly running a fake international call center and duping Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Delhi on Wednesday.

The police conducted a raid and busted the center. As per the police, it was found that a setup of computers and accessories were installed to communicate with the NRIs. These alleged persons used to call them posing as officials and ask for money.

"Twenty mobile phones, eleven computer monitors, eleven CPUs, eleven keyboards, ten headphones, one wi-fi router, one Mahindra Thar, and one i-20 car were recovered from their possession," the police said. When the location was raided, the accused were talking to Indians who are living abroad, the police added.



Following the case, an FIR was registered at P.S. Cyber Police Station under sections 419, 420, 120, 120, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation of the case is in progress.

South East Deputy Commissioner of Police Esha Pandey said, "On sustained interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they used to communicate with the Indians living abroad (NRIs) to dupe them by impersonating as police or government officials of that respective country."

"They used to tell them that their national identity number has been found involved in criminal activities and if they wanted to get acquitted from those criminal charges, they would have to pay a certain amount as a fine. The victims used to pay them through cash or online gift cards to emancipate themselves from such fake charges," the DCP further said.

Earlier on June 4, the Cyber Police station of Outer District busted another international fake call center, in which the accused persons were cheating US citizens by pretending themselves as executives of Microsoft support. After that raid, Delhi Police raided the call center premises located in Engineers Enclave. (ANI)

