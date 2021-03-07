Ganga ghats in Varanasi cleaned up during cleanliness drive

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): As many as 84 ghats of Ganga was cleaned as part of the cleanliness drive launched by the district administration here on Sunday.

The district administration launched the initiative with the help of several other institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Shukla, organiser of the 'Namami Gange' campaign said, "A massive campaign of cleaning 84 ghats of Ganga was undertaken from 7 am to 8 am after an oath-taking ceremony at 7 am to clean Ganga."





"Varanasi is a religious city where lakhs of pilgrims come and bath every day. They perform various rituals in the Ganga, due to which heavy silt accumulates in banks of the river," Shukla said.

He further appealed to the people not to through plastic bags, clothes, photo frames in the holy river.

"We request the people to avoid throwing plastic bags, clothes, photo frames in the holy river. Please do not have a bath with soap in the river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our inspiration. We are working with a motto of' Sabka Sath ho, Ganga saaf ho'," Shukla said.

'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. (ANI)

