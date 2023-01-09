Ganga has become clean from Gomukh to Bengal: UP CM Yogi hails PM Modi's efforts

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Ganga has become completely clean and navigable from Gomukh to Bengal via Uttar Pradesh due to the efforts of the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mentioning the cleanliness of the Ganga river, Yogi Adityanath said, "There was a time when taking a dip in the Ganga used to cause skin diseases, but today the sacred river has not only become completely clean from Gomukh to Bengal via Uttar Pradesh." He said that when a double-engine government is at work, it paves way for development and results start coming automatically. Chief Minister Yogi said that the people will have to work for the whole world with honesty.

Participating in a three-day seminar titled 'Suflam', being held at Swatantra Bhawan of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), CM Yogi enumerated the achievements of the government during the Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated on the 75th year of Independence, including the upcoming G20 conference in New Delhi and cleaning of Ganga.

He said that the prime minister of Mauritius visited Kashi on his request and took the holy dip in the Ganga along with a delegation of 400 people and that the Ganges river dolphin, which was on the verge of extinction, has started reappearing in the river because of the cleaning of the river.

The CM also described China's Covid vaccine as a failure and heaped praises on the Indian vaccines for saving crores of lives during the coronavirus pandemic.



Besides, CM Yogi stressed the need to focus on natural farming instead of chemical farming to boost agricultural production and farmers' income. The CM also visited the exhibition on this occasion.

CM Yogi Adityanath said in his address that during the Covid period, when the world was stunned and helpless due to the deadly virus, India kept working to save the lives of its 140 crore people. The whole world has saluted this achievement of India, he remarked pointing out that the two vaccines developed by India saved the lives of crores of people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the art of Kashi will shine in the world.

"Britain ruled us for 200 years, but today India has overtaken it to become the 5th largest economy in the world. This year, India has got the distinction of leading the G20 countries from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The population of these countries is equal to 60 per cent of the total population of the world. These 20 countries have 75 per cent of the world's trade, 85 per cent of GDP, and 90 per cent of patents. Yet, India will be making policies for these countries. Some conferences of G20 will also be held in Kashi and the representatives of those countries will come here. It is time that we strengthen our identity in the world by presenting our art, culture and heritage to the representatives of those countries," he said.

CM Yogi said that people will have to protect the five elements. "Earth is our mother and we all are her sons. So we must perform our duty of a son", he said. Addressing farmers, he said that due to climate change, land and water have suffered the most, pointing out that messing with Mother Earth is wrong, and must stop. He recommended cow-based natural farming instead of chemical farming.

Expressing his desire for certification of yield, CM Yogi said that certification of seeds and products of natural farming would be done. For this, separate labs are being set up in eight other districts including Varanasi. Outlets for natural and organic farming have been set up in the market committee of every commissionerate headquarters. There are 79 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the state. There are 6 agricultural universities. They will set up their own labs for certification of natural and organic products, for which the state government will give grants. The government will also do marketing of these products. (ANI)

