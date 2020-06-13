Ganga Ram Hospital approaches Delhi HC seeking quashing of FIR filed against it

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against the hospital by Delhi Police on the complaint of Delhi government for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

A bench of Justice C Harishankar will hear on June 15 the plea, which was filed on Friday.

The petition also sought to set aside the order passed on June 3 by Delhi government which prohibited RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

A senior official of the Delhi government's Health Department had lodged a complaint against the Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for testing data and violating the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of the hospital under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19, Regulation 2020. (ANI)

