Ganga water to reach residents of Badarpur in a week's time: Kejriwal

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:00 IST

Badarpur (New Delhi) [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a padayatra in Badarpur Assembly constituency told residents of the area that they will start getting Ganga water within a week.
The Chief Minister said the area faces water and sewer-related problems and the condition of roads is also poor.
"I know your area faces problems of water, sewer and broken by-lanes. I have come here with good news for you," said Kejriwal while addressing the crowd.
"Water pipeline has already been laid in your area. And now in a week's time, Ganga water will start coming to your homes in your tap. There are four by-lanes where water pipelines have not been laid till now, the work of laying pipelines in these four by-lanes will start this month and then Ganga water will start coming to these areas also," he said.
He also acknowledged the poor sewage systems in the area and assuring the locality that he is working towards this cause as well. The former bureaucrat said, "The work of laying sewer line in the area will start in 15 days. The tender has been done. As the work of laying sewer line in these by-lanes will get completed, the work of constructing the by-lanes will start simultaneously. Once it is done, you will not face problems during the monsoon. By the time, rains start, your lanes would be constructed."
Assuring the residents that once the work is done, the sewage-related problems too would dissipate. Bring relief to all the residents in the Badarpur region. Kejriwal was accompanied with other local MLA's and officers on the padayatra.
After the mass contact padyatras in Badarpur the two-time chief minister took to Twitter to say "Whatever we are today, we are because of the faith of our people. Our attempt is to spend every moment of our life working for the country."
A local Manoj Sahu said after the CM's visit: "The CM came to us and discussed our problems with us. Now, we will start getting Ganga water, our sewer lines will also be laid soon. We will soon have good by-lanes. This will all give us a more respectable life."
A resident of BIW Camp D. Pradhan said, "I have seen this for the first time that a Chief Minister is going from one lane to another, meeting each and every resident and discussing their problems. Kejriwal is the first one to do so. He came with solutions to our problems of water, sewer and lanes. We are very happy. (ANI)

