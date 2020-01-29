Ganga Yatra reached Assi Ghat in Varanasi

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Ganga Yatra on Wednesday reached Varanasi and the host of UP government ministers welcomed it at the Assi Ghat.

Among those who welcomed Ganga Yatra were UP Minister of state Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of Urban Development Ashutosh Tandon, and Minister of State Anil Rajbhar.

The Ganga Yatra is slated to reach Mirzapur today evening and it will be welcomed at many places in between.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 27 had flagged off the Yatra from Bijnor.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath had said, "We have started the Ganga Yatra here from Bijnor to Kanpur. The other Ganga Yatra is being flagged off by Governor Anandiben Patel from Ballia to Kanpur. On January 31, both Yatras will meet at Kanpur." (ANI)

