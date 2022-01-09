Gangasagar Mela: Kolkata Municipal Corporation conducts mandatory COVID rapid antigen test for pilgrims, sadhus

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is conducting a mandatory rapid antigen test for pilgrims and sadhus ahead of Gangasagar Mela.



Gangasagar Mela started on Saturday and will continue till January 16.

"COVID testing is done for Sadhus and visitors before reaching the Mela. Whoever tested positive are taken to state-run isolation centres," Sudeshna Sardar, a health official told ANI.





The Gangasagar Mela is held annually at the Sagar Island of West Bengal during the Makar Sankranti festival where thousands of pilgrims come to the spot to take a dip in the holy Ganga river.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal is now amongst the list of top two States with the highest active cases of COVID-19. The state has currently 51,384 active COVID-19 cases.

The active cases of the state have contributed to over 51,000 cases or 10.88 per cent of the cases in India.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal ranks second after Maharashtra, which has an active caseload of 1,45,198.

In the last seven days, West Bengal has reported a high case positivity rate at 19.68 per cent, which is amongst the highest in India. (ANI)

