Gangotri national highway closed due to landslides, rain

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Gangotri National Highway has been closed for more than 30 hours due to incessant rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand.

A local resident said livelihoods have been impacted due to the closure of the highway. Even areas near the China border are disconnected after the heavy rainfall.

Border Roads Organisation and district authorities have given assurances that the highway will reopen soon.

The rainfall has impacted the normal routine of people in various districts of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, 40 motorways have been blocked and several houses flooded after heavy rainfall in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast in a tweet said, "Flash flood guidance for next 24 hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Eastern region of Rajasthan, Western region of Madhya Pradesh as given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)."

The India Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over major parts of northwest India (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 to 3 days. (ANI)

