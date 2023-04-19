Gangster Chhota Rajan's closest aide deported to India after a decade, Crime Branch to seek custody

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The handler of gangster Chhota Rajan's finances, Santosh Mahadev Sawant aka Abu Sawant, was deported to India, in a joint operation by the Central Bureau of India (CBI) and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch will soon file a petition in the CBI court seeking Sawant's custody, informed a a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch. CBI took Sawant into custody in Delhi.

Mumbai Crime Branch and CBI have separate cases registered against Sawant. Primarily, Sawant will be in CBI custody and later, the Mumbai Crime Branch will take over his custody, said officials.

Sawant, who had reportedly been living in Singapore, was working for Chhota Rajan in the guise of a hotelier. Sawant has been associated with Rajan's gang for over 22 years.

Sawant was one of Chhota Rajan's closest aides. Sawant was number two in the gang after DK Rao. Rao had the task of carrying out gang-related crimes and fights while Sawant started handling the accounts of Rajan's black money, said the police.

When Chhota Rajan was attacked in 2000, Ravi Pujari, Bunty Pandey and his close friends Vijay Shetty, and Ejaz Lakda Wala left him, said officials. Accrding to reports, Sawant later joined hands with DK Rao.

Being the son of a real estate agent by profession, he was an expert in managing property-related works and took over property dealing and finance of Rajan Company completely, informed police.

Reportedly, the crime branch has a non-bailable warrant out against Santosh Sawant, who was reported absconding since being released from jail after his arrest in a case.

The CBI claimed Sawant's custody in Delhi in a 2016 extortion case, said officials. Later, on Tuesday, he was produced before the Delhi court.

Paperwork for his extradition started in 2000 and an Red Corner notice of the Interpol was issued against him.

After a decade of focussed effort, he was finally deported after a decade. He is booked in extortion cases and has a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Sawant was involved in identifying extortion targets in the country, including Mumbai, contacting them, threatening and extorting them in the name of protection money, and then arranging bail for the gang members if caught, informed police. (ANI)