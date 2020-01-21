Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sent to judicial custody till Jan 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday sent fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala to judicial custody till January 27.

Lakdawala was produced before the court at the end of his police remand. He was arrested from Patna by Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell earlier this month.

The gangster will be produced before the court tomorrow in another extortion case. (ANI)

