Gangster Iqbal Mirchi's close aide sent to ED custody in land deal case till Oct 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Tuesday sent Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in connection with an alleged land deal case.

Merchant was arrested by the ED earlier today and presented him before the court to seek his remand.

Speaking to media persons, Sujaykanta Wala, the counsel representing Merchant, said: "He was a witness in the case. Now you have made him an accused. The court is sending a wrong signal to the people, who want to help them in the investigation."

The investigating agency has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE, and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

The ED had earlier questioned former Union Minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel in alleged connection with the case.

Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra - were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

