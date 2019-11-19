Gangster Iqbal Mirchi's properties to be auctioned today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The properties of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi are scheduled to be auctioned by the office of competent authority in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Both public and e-auction will be conducted under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS).

The properties listed for auction include two of his flats, measuring around 1245 square feet, in Milton Apartments of Mumbai's Santa Cruz West area.

The reserve price for them has been kept at Rs 3.45 crore. Some three to four other properties are also slated to be auctioned.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier identified benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation had revealed that he amassed various properties in India, the UAE, and the UK from the proceeds of crime. (ANI)

