Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's aide's illegal slaughterhouse demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): An illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of gangster Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by the Mau district administration here on Friday.

According to the District Magistrate, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, the building was an illegal construction on a patch of land under the green zone.

On August 27, The Lucknow Administration said that gangster Mukhtar Ansari's illegally owned property has been demolished near Dalibagh Colony in the city.

As the property was illegal, the expenses of demolition will be recovered from Ansari.

Police were deployed outside the premises while concerned officials with JCB machines removed illegal encroachments.

Last year, Lucknow Police had seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.

Abbas had allegedly procured six weapons on a single licence, the police said. (ANI)

