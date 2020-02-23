Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa: Karnataka Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Sunday said that dreaded gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and he would soon be brought to India.

Pujari, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail from Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa.

In South Africa, he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to the sources in Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding with a false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa.

Pujari is wanted in India for over 200 cases of heinous crimes, including murder and extortion. (ANI)

