Gangster Ravi Pujari remanded to police custody till March 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday remanded gangster Ravi Pujari to police custody till March 9 in the 2016 Ghazali restaurant firing case.

Ravi Pujari is wanted in more than 49 cases in Mumbai.

Earlier on Saturday, a Bengaluru court granted the custody of Ravi Pujari to Mumbai Police.



Milind Bharambe said that Mumbai Police sought the custody of gangster Ravi Pujari, who is lodged in a Karanataka Jail, in connection with the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case.

Pujari, who was wanted in several cases, including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru in February 2020 from Senegal.

The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. (ANI)

