Gangster shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 30 (ANI): A gangster, who was a close aide of another dreaded criminal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram's Feroze Gandhi Colony on Friday, police said.

The deceased identified as Vikas Dureja alias Vicky was said to be the right-hand man of gangster Birender Singh Dayma and was heading the gang in the latter's absence.

The incident occurred when Dureja was on way to his office in a car. He was targetted by his attackers 300 to 400 metres away from his house. He tried to reverse his car to escape the spot but he hit a dead-end and another car rammed into his car from behind. Simultaneously, he was shot dead, said Police.

"We have registered an FIR of murder and an investigation is underway. We are looking for CCTV cameras," Gurugram ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. (ANI)

