Gangsters-terrorist nexus case: NIA conducts multi-state raids

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, sources said.

The raids are being conducted at the residential and other premises linked to gangsters in more than six districts across these four states and Delhi in an ongoing case aimed to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, sources added.

The raids are focussed on gang nexus linked to Laurence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tazpuriya and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. These searches were planned after the questioning of several gangsters by the NIA.

In October, the NIA arrested an advocate here and a gangster from Haryana following a mega search operation conducted during the day at 52 locations across north India's four states and Delhi.

The arrested advocate was identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Gautam Vihar in Usmanpur area of North East Delhi. The agency sleuths arrested him after they recovered four weapons and a few pistols (in semi-knocked down condition), alongwith ammunition, from his house during searches conducted at his residence.

During the interrogation, the NIA said it was revealed that Asif was in touch with jailed gangsters. The NIA also arrested one Rajesh alias Raju Mota who hails from Basaudi, Sonepat (Haryana). Mota, according to the NIA, has multiple criminal cases registered against him.

The gangster nexus works both inside and outside the Jail and the gang members actively assist gangsters and criminals in carrying out various types of criminal and illegal activities, the agency said.

In September, NIA also conducted searches at 52 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches earlier conducted included the premises of Sampat Nehra of Churu-Rajasthan; Naresh Sethi (notorious gangster-criminal) of Jhajjar in Haryana; Surender alias Cheeku of Narnaul in Haryana; Naveen alias Bali of Bawana in Delhi; Amit alias Dabang of Tajpur in Outer Delhi; Amit Dagar of Gurugram in Haryana; Sandeep alias Bandar, Salim alias Pistol of North-East Delhi; Qurban and Rizwan Khurja of Bulandshahr in UP and their associates.

During the searches, NIA has seized pistols and revolvers, ammunition, few weapons in semi-knocked down condition and other incriminating documents, digital devices, details about benami property created through proceeds of crime, cash, gold bars and gold jewellery and threat letters.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the anti-terror agency after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi Police, on August 26 this year. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked. (ANI)