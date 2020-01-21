Ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized in Hyderabad, 2 arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted a lorry and recovered a total of 13 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore.

The lorry was found at Pedda Amberpet toll plaza, outer ring road, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on January 20. In the process, two people were also arrested.

"The vehicle was carrying a load of "paddy husk". On a detailed examination, several bags of cannabis or ganja were found which were cleverly concealed inside the load of "paddy husk"," read an official statement.

Further, it was also revealed that a fake registration number was pasted on top of the actual registration number of the vehicle in order to avoid detection.

The ganja was seized and the two persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

