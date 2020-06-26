Ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, two arrested

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Vijayawada Task Force police said that they seized a lorry carrying 546 kg of ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar here on Thursday.

Two persons -- Eluvalai Venkatesh (33), the lorry owner and Lokanatham Rajesh (30), the lorry cleaner have been arrested.

Acting on credible information, police searched vehicles at Prakash Nagar in the range of Nunna Police Station of the district.

They found a lorry going to Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances. While enquiring, the police came to know that the ganja was loaded at the highway near Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam.

It was being taken to Rayavellore in Tamilnadu via Vijayawada, police said. (ANI)

