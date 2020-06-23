Ganja worth Rs 4.7 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Chebrolu Police on Monday detained two persons and seized 98.5 kg ganja (cannabis) from their possession in Narayanapuram, West Godavari district.

The vehicle in which the 'ganga' was transported has also been seized.

Eluru DSP Dileep Kiran said, "Acting on credible information, the Chebrolu PS police conducted Naka Bandi on the highway. They found a vehicle suspicious and checked it. In the car, 98.5 kg Ganja worth Rs 4.7 lakh was found, which was being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan."

"The vehicle used in the act is a Gujarat registered car. Jagadeesh Vaishnav (32) and Omprakash Vaishnav (25), Bhilwara district, Rajasthan are detained. A case has been registered and the property has been seized. After COVID-19 tests, the accused will be sent to remand," Kiran added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

