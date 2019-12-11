Gao: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti against permission to Sunburn Classic festival

Mapusa (Gao) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Sunday urged the state government not to permit Sunburn Classic Festival, alleging that it promotes drug consumption and obscenity.

Speaking at an event in Asgaon here, HJS leader Manoj Solanki said that the festival creates pleasure-seeking attitude resulting in the devaluation of culture and the Sunburn festivals in the past have a controversial background.

"Untoward incidents such as drugs consumption, death due to drug overdose, obscenity, etc., have occurred during the Sunburn festivals in the past. The organisers of Sunburn have defaulted on government revenue too!" he said in a press release.

He further said: "Now the organisers of Sunburn are organising another event in the name of Sunburn Classic at Vagator in December end. This is a plot to destroy our ancient Indian culture by promoting the Western culture and their Electronic Dance Festivals!"

The festival will be organised by the month-end. (ANI)

