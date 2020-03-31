Garbage collecting vehicle used to transport migrant labourers in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Migrant labourers were seen travelling in vehicles used to collect garbage to reach their destination in Siwan, Bihar.

However, Arvind Kumar, the Executive Officer, Siwan said: "Don't assume that the vehicle is (just for collecting) garbage. In a way, it plays an important role in keeping this city clean. All arrangements were made and only then they have been sent."

"They were checked by medical teams. They were told to stay here and that a relief camp exists here. However, they began to weep. They said that they should be taken to a nearby region," he added.

One of the persons who was being taken in the vehicle told ANI that they were a group of people who had travelled on foot from Faridabad to Gorakhpur. (ANI)

