Garden dedicating martyrs soon in Galwan valley, ITBP plants over 1,000 saplings

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A few kilometres away from the site where Indian security forces had a face-off with the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started a massive plantation drive.

In the area, which has been named as 'Galwan ke Balwan', more than 1,000 saplings have been planted which includes part of Northern Ladakh as well.

Soon, the area which faces temperature of -30 degree Celsius will have a garden in the honor of martyrs.

According to ITBP, this area was completely barren and had no plants. But plants which can be survived in such tough weather where temperature goes down by -30 degree Celsius, were brought in.



The has been done under the plantation drive started by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Central Police forces like ITBP, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal etc.

"We have started a plantation drive and so far we have planted 1,000 saplings in that particular area. We have picked up local plants which can easily survive in such strong weather conditions," an ITBP official said.

Soon, ITBP will create a garden dedicated to the martyrs which will have dedicated space for all martyrs. However, no ITBP jawan died during the face-off with China that took place early this year. This drive will continue next year also and soon the area will have more greenery.

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

