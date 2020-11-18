Gardening enthusiasts flock to Srinagar centre to purchase flower saplings for winter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Gardening enthusiasts are purchasing flower saplings at a large scale in Kashmir as autumn is among the best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the Valley.

Dozens of sapling varieties at reasonable rates are provided by the department of floriculture at plant introduction centre (PIC) Srinagar.

This (PIC) centre is government recognized where employees of the floriculture department prepare large quantities of flower saplings with dozens of varieties ensuring quality, due to which customers say they prefer to purchase from this centre with the aim to make their gardens and lawns beautiful.

People also purchase flower saplings from local markets but informative and real gardening lovers say they prefer to visit the PIC where they can be assured of getting the best quality saplings at reasonable rates as compared to local markets.



These days all the manpower of PIC including gardeners, labourers and supervisors are busy preparing saplings for customers.

Presently due to the autumn season, climatic conditions are very good and people are taking advantage of dry spells to complete the sowing process of saplings before the rainy season or snowfall.

Dr Inaam Assistant Floriculture Officer said, "You can see how many people are coming here. There is reliability here and also the cost is not high. People get a choice."

Mushtaq Reshi, a gardener said, "This season is very good we want customers to visit here and get a variety of flowers. We also plant Tulip in this season."

A customer said, "I have come here because this government nursery is 100 per cent reliable. I came here to collect seed." (ANI)

