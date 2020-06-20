Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will play important role in making India self-reliant: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government is fully committed to the development of villages and the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making India self-reliant.

"The Modi government is fully committed to the development of our villages, the livelihood and self-respect of the migrant workers and the poor. Under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making the country a 'self-reliant India'," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He said that people will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.

"Earlier, people used to go to the city in search of employment but now through 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', they will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills. Their skills will be used in the development of the rural sector, which will give more strength to the rural economy," he said.

In another tweet, Shah said that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will cover 116 districts across six states.

"Villages of 116 districts across six states will be part of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan. In order to provide employment and inclusive development opportunities in rural India, 25 such works or schemes, which are being run by the government, will be added under this campaign," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan through video conferencing.

The initiative, with a duration of 125 days, will work in mission mode and involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works or activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee workers in six states -- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, credited workers for giving him the idea of starting this scheme.

The launch of the event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)

