Garisain will soon be recognised as one of the most beautiful capitals: U'khand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed happiness on Bhararisen (Garisain) becoming the summer capital of the state and said that it will soon be recognised as one of the most beautiful capitals.

"Today is a historical day. On March 4 this year, we had announced that Garisain will become the summer capital of the state. People from across the board had expressed their happiness over the development. I congratulate them today," Rawat told ANI.

He said that Bhararisen will be transformed into the "ideal mountain capital" and added that the city will soon be recognised as the most beautiful capital.

"The 2017 vision document mentions, making Garisain the summer capital of the state. An action plan is being prepared for the development of infrastructure in the area. The experts are also being consulted on this," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister also said that work was being done on introducing an e-assembly system to ensure that there is no need to carry a large number of files from one capital to another.

"This will give a boost to paperless work culture," he added.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her nod for the declaration of Garisain as the summer capital of the state.

"The Governor is hereby pleased to give her assent for declaration of Bhararisen (Garisain) district Chamoli as the summer capital of Uttarakhand State," an official order had said. (ANI)

