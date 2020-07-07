Garment companies in Chennai using innovative techniques to manufacture face masks

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Garment companies in Chennai have started manufacturing face masks using innovative technologies as the COVID-19 pandemic affected their businesses.

After the government mandated the use of face masks in the state, there has been a sudden rise in the production and sales of facial masks.

Barath, a garment company owner said, "Even garment companies which were earlier under economic stress have started the production of face masks using various technologies like bacterial eradication, odour eradication, Virus cleaner filter, cool and pleasant wear, etc.

"They are innovating and filing patents on their technologies," Barath added.

Moideen, a shopkeeper in Pallavaram, Chennai owns a small footwear shop. While speaking to ANI, Moideen said, "Amid the lockdown, I had to close my shop for nearly three months.

"After the government has advised people to wear a face mask, I have started to sell face mask in my shop," he added. (ANI)

