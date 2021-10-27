'Garuda Aerospace' CEO meets PM, says Indian Drone industry set to skyrocket under Modi's leadership

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Under the mission of India drone hub in the world, India's largest drone company 'Garuda Aerospace' founder and CEO has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the drone industry in India.

In recent times, drones have been a subject of fascination from a policy perspective. Recently the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) revised the drone laws 2021, several companies have used the momentum to effect positive change.

After meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace told ANI that the Indian Drone industry is set to skyrocket under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

"I was astonished over how hands-on the Prime Minister is on drones. He was very keen to know the industry reaction to the recent drone policies changes to which I responded that we are firmly on the path to become the drone capital of the world, thanks to the government's progressive Make in India policies," he said.

Garuda Aerospace, India's largest drone startup, has over 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities across India.

Currently, the company is working on several projects in collaboration with the Government of India.

"I shared a brief on Garuda's ongoing projects in NHAI, NTPC, Survey of India, SAIL and drone delivery of medicines, vegetables in Varanasi Smart City and ISRO to which the PM had insisted that Urban Air Mobility in geographically isolated areas and food delivery using drones are areas we need to work on to benefit the citizens," Agnishwar added.

India has today notified a traffic management policy framework for the National Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) or drones, which will allow both private and public service providers to manage drone traffic in the country.