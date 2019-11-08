Vidya talking to ANI in Panaji , Goa on Friday
Vidya talking to ANI in Panaji , Goa on Friday

Gasping for breath , Delhiites flock to Goa

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Many residents of Delhi are flocking to Goa as the national capital continues to gasp for breath due to air pollution.
"We all know there is a health emergency situation in Delhi due to pollution and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is bad. We are here for three days for some relief," said Kunal.
"Everyone should follow Odd-Even and car-pool to reduce pollution," he added.
"I am able to breathe here. The air is so fresh and rejuvenating," said Vidya.
"We were not able to breathe in Delhi due to pollution. We have an extended weekend for our children and so we decided to visit Goa," said Piyush.
"The weather here is so beautiful. In Delhi it was hard to even breathe," said Khushbu.
A drizzle on Thursday afternoon brought hope that it would reduce pollution levels in the national capital. However, there was no relief for the residents.
On Friday, according to weather forecaster, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the air quality is "very poor" in Delhi.
According to Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 at 241 and PM 10 at 238, both were in the 'poor' category in the Lodhi Road area. (ANI)

