Gatherings of more than 50 people banned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the view of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Chandigarh administration on Friday banned the gathering of 50 or more people including social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family gathering till March 31 with an immediate effect.

Earlier the gathering was restricted to 100. The decision came in the review meeting led by the Governor of Punjab.

Manoj Parida, Advisor, UT said that the administration has urged senior citizens and children to stay indoors.

"All the residents of Chandigarh are also advised to inform Chandigarh Administration at Helpline Number 112 about any individual who, at present, is in Chandigarh and has arrived from any foreign country in the last 15 days, so that necessary preventive measures can be taken by the administration," Parida added.

The advisor said that meeting of officials of UT, State of Punjab and Haryana will be convened regularly to take the decision regarding common issues like food supply, operations of Mandis, transport, etc. (ANI)

