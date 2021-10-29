Gati Shakti Express: Special train to connect New Delhi with Patna, begins today

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): In order to provide convenience to the rail passengers and reduce rush during festive seasons, the Indian Railways is going to introduce a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train having a composition of 20 new 3 AC Economy coaches.



Train No. 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, October 31, November 2, November 5, November 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 03.45 pm the next day, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

In the return direction, Train No. 01683 Patna Junction- Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Junction at 05.45 pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6 and November 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.50 am the next day.

The train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction and Danapur stations en route in both directions. (ANI)

