Gau-Seva is not just slogan, it is our responsibility: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 4 (ANI): 'Gau-Seva' is not just a slogan for us, it is our responsibility, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the oath-taking program of the newly-appointed office bearers of the state's Gauseva Commission through video conferencing from his residence office in Raipur on Tuesday.

"Gau-Seva is not just a slogan for us, it is our responsibility. In Chhattisgarh, protecting and conserving cows is an important part of the campaign to transform the lives of farmers. State Government is taking effective steps in this direction through Narva, Garua, Ghurva, Bari and Gauthans under Suraaji Gaon Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana," he said in an official statement.

In the program, Vice-Chairman of Gauseva Commission Mannalal Yadav, members Atal Yadav, Shekhar Tripathi, Narendra Yadav, Purushottam Sahu and Prashant Mishra took charge of their offices. Chief Minister congratulated the newly-appointed office-bearers on getting the new responsibilities.

During the program, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey and Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan were present at Chief Minister's residence and State Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, MLAs Mohit Ram Kerketta and Uttari Jangde, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Gauseva Commission Mahant Shriram were present at the venue. Many public representatives including Sundar Das were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the program, Baghel said that in the last two and a half years, remarkable work has been done in the direction of cow protection and conservation, which has set an example for the entire country.

"In the era of mechanization, the distance between agriculture and animal husbandry is increasing. The state government has taken significant steps to bridge this gap through Suraji Gaon Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana and Roka-Chheka Abhiyan. People have become more interested and inclined towards agriculture and animal husbandry," he said.

Baghel further said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country where cow dung is being procured for Rs 2 per kg, providing a new source of income for the farmers, livestock farmers and women of self-help groups engaged in the production of vermicompost.

"This scheme has also revived the dairy business. In Gauthans, proper arrangements have been made for cattle including fodder and water. The old tradition of Roka-Chheka has been revived in villages," said the Chief Minister.

Congratulating the officers of the Commission, Baghel said that they have been entrusted with a big responsibility of 'Gau-Seva'. He said that 10,000 Gauthans have been sanctioned in the state, out of which land has been reserved for about 5,000 Gauthans for pasture.

He said that the work of providing fodder for cattle in Gauthans in summer should be done on a priority basis. Narva, Garuva, Ghurva, Bari and Godhan scheme will prove to be important in strengthening the rural economy of Chhattisgarh and also in improving the fertility of the land. (ANI)