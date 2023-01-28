Gauhati HC 'decourts' senior Advocate for wearing jeans inside court premises

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): Gauhati High Court on Friday called police personnel and escorted a senior advocate for wearing jeans inside the court premises.

The Counsel appeared before the court attired in jeans, to which Justice Kalyan Rai Surana bemoaned and called in police personnel to 'decourt' him outside the High Court campus.



Justice Kalyan Rai Surana in his order said, "Matter stands adjourned today as BK Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pant. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to 'decourt' him outside the High Court campus."

The High Court added that this order will be brought to the notice of the Honourable Chief Justice as well as to the learned Registrar General and also to the notice of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

However, after the adjournment, the case for listed for a week. (ANI)

