Gauhati HC seeks case diary on harassment charge against IYC chief by expelled Cong leader

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Gauhati High Court on Wednesday directed Assam Police to submit the case diary in connection with the allegation of harassment against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV on May 2.

The development comes on the heels of Srinivas moving the High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him by expelled Assam Congress Youth president Angkita Dutta.

Dutta was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for six years over alleged "anti-party activities", in the light of her accusation of harassment against Srinivas.

Earlier, on Monday, speaking to ANI, Dutta said she hoped of getting justice soon.



"The truth will come out. My complaint was not against the party but against an individual named BV Srinivas, who misused his powers. Even if someone did good work during the Covid pandemic, it doesn't mean that he could be absolved of his crime," Dutta told ANI.

Reacting on BV Srinivas campaigning in Karnataka, she said, "He is an expert on Twitter but hardly anyone knows him on the ground in Karnataka. So, his campaigning or not campaigning doesn't affect the prospects of the Congress in Karnataka."

On Saturday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) expelled the Assam youth president from the party for six years, alleging "anti-party activities".

An order to this effect was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Srinivas and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav, accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the last 6 months. (ANI)