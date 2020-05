Gautam Buddh Nagar: Not having Aarogya Setu app in smartphones while out in public places will be punishable

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) has clarified that not having Aarogya Setu App installed in smartphones while out in public places will be a punishable offence.

In an order issued on Sunday, Commissioner Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "If smartphone users do not have Aarogya Setu App installed on their phones while out in a public place then this will be a punishable offence for the violation of lockdown norms."

The order also stated that not wearing masks and not covering faces at work and public places will also be considered a violation of the lockdown norms and will be punishable.

Spitting in public places has also been made a punishable offence.

The orders will be applicable till May 17, it added. (ANI)