'Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden': DU Registrar approves new name for garden

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi University Registrar has approved the name of the garden opposite the Vice-Regal Lodge on the campus, as the "Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden," an official notification informed on Tuesday.

Notably, the garden, opposite the Vice-Regal Lodge also has a statue of Gautam Buddha at the centre.

"The Competent Authority of the University of Delhi has approved the name of the garden (opposite the Vice-Regal Lodge) with the statue of Gautam Buddha in the center as 'Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden'," the DU Registrar Vikas Gupta informed in a notification dated January 27.

Earlier on January 28, President Droupadi Murmu gave a common name to the gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as 'Amrit Udyan'.



"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday.

Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President, said the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.

"Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens," he said.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan also included Mughal Garden. Other gardens includes the names such as East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed - Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

Amrit Udyan will open for the public from today. (ANI)

