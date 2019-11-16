Gautam Buddha Nagar DM starts unique initiative to curb air pollution

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The District Magistrate BN Singh on Saturday outlined a new scheme to curb air pollution under which a person who informs the administration about burning of garbage or crackers will get Rs 1,000.

"Air pollution is caused by burning of improperly disposed garbage. If a person sends a photograph of the burning of garbage or crackers from a certain place along with location then he will be rewarded with Rs 1,000," the DM highlighted through a public notice.

The guilty will be booked under the Environment Protection Act and IPC.

The name of the informer will be kept confidential and the information should be given within 12 hours of the occurrence of the incident. If more than one person informs about the same incident, the first to inform will be given the reward.

The scheme will be implemented with immediate effect, the DM informed. (ANI)

