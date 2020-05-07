Gautam Buddha Nagar reports 10 new corona cases today

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Ten more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, taking the total number of cases to 202 in the district on Thursday.

"10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. The total number of cases in the district is now at 202, including 93 active cases," said an official statement.

According to data, 124 reports of samples were collected today out of which 114 were found negative. A total of 3,854 samples have been collected so far.

As per the Union Health Ministry website, 2,998 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh with 60 deaths while the total count of the corona patients in the country has risen to 52,952 including 1,783 deaths so far. (ANI)

