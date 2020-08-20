Gautam Buddha University staff accuses registrar of harassment

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A staff of Gautam Buddha University has accused its registrar of harassment, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Cell) Gautam Buddh Nagar said that a three-member panel comprising of female police officers has been constituted to look into the matter.

Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation report, Shukla said. (ANI)

