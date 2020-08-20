Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A staff of Gautam Buddha University has accused its registrar of harassment, police said.
Speaking to ANI, Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Cell) Gautam Buddh Nagar said that a three-member panel comprising of female police officers has been constituted to look into the matter.
Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation report, Shukla said. (ANI)
Gautam Buddha University staff accuses registrar of harassment
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 05:15 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A staff of Gautam Buddha University has accused its registrar of harassment, police said.