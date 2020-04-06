Gautam Gambhir allocates Rs 50 lakh from MPLAD fund towards COVID-19 relief

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has pledged an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD fund to the Delhi government in its efforts to contain coronavirus.

"It is stated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that funds are needed to meet the growing demand for medical equipment in several Delhi government schools. In addition to Rs 50 lakh which I had pledged two weeks ago, I would further like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD to your kind office with the hope that the said amount would be useful in procurement of equipment for medical staff as well as treatment of COVID-19 patients," the East Delhi MP said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday, the cricketer-turned-politician had said that he will donate his two-year's salary to PM-CARES fund to support the battle against coronavirus. (ANI)