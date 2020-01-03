Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of a first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar's central market.

The tower will treat 6,00,000 cubic meter air per day, collecting more than 75 per cent of two kinds of pollutants -- PM 2.5 and PM 10 -- and then releasing purified air to create a bubble of fresh air around it.

Speaking at the event, Gambhir stated, "Fighting Delhi's pollution is my topmost priority and we are working on several such initiatives."

He said that the air purifier is a prototype and analysis will be done about its performance and then more purifiers may be installed across the constituency.

"Every step in the direction of making Delhi pollution-free saves lives," the MP said. (ANI)

