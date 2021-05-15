Gautam Gambhir slams Opposition for needless politicisation of Delhi Police questioning about COVID-19 aid

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed the Opposition's "needless politicisation" of questioning by the Delhi Police about COVID-19 aid, and said he too was asked by the police to provide details about the COVID-19 aid he distributed.

"Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of the due process. Delhi Police has asked for a reply from us and we have provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi and its people to the best of my abilities always!" Tweeted the BJP MP from East Delhi.

Delhi Police had sought a reply from Gambhir over the distribution of Fabiflu drug from his party office when there was a shortage of the drug in the market.



The Delhi High Court had asked the police to conduct an enquiry following a plea about politicians involved in the "illegal distribution" of COVID medicines among other things.

Earlier today, several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, took to Twitter to show solidarity with the youth wing of the party with the hashtag IStandWithIYC, after its Chief Srinivas BV was questioned by Delhi Police's Crime Branch about the party's COVID-19 aid services.

"The one who saves is always greater than the one who destroys," Gandhi had said in a tweet. (ANI)

