Gautam Gambhir starts 'PANKH' to help sex workers' children

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In order to provide shelter and education to the children of sex workers at Delhi's G B Road, former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir launched a program 'PANKH' on Friday.

He tweeted earlier today, "It's a special day for me and I want to share some important news. To get children of sex workers out of the hell, I am starting program 'PANKH' with 25 children and I will look after all their needs including shelter and education! I urge others to come forward and contribute too."

As per a press release from East Delhi BJP MP's office, 10 girls who are studying in various government schools this session have been selected.

"We will sponsor their school fees, uniform, food, medical help including counselling so that they can achieve their dreams," Gambhir was quoted saying, as per the release.

He further said that in the next session, he and his team would be reaching out to more children as their target is to bring "at least 25 children" into the fold of this program.

"We aim to empower adolescent girls (5-18 years) by giving them regular counselling so that they do not drop out and complete their education," he further said.

He also urged the people, who can afford, to come forward and help in sponsoring the children in need. (ANI)

