Gautam Gambhir to start free COVID vaccination camps in Delhi

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir will start free COVID vaccination camps in Delhi from Monday.

According to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, the camps will be organised in collaboration with private hospitals and all the expenses will be borne by it.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, "We will start free COVID vaccination camps from Monday. We will run these camps till the people of Delhi are completely vaccinated. Our foundation has been helping the people in the past and will continue till the last breath to save the lives of the people of Delhi."

The cricketer-turned-politician said the vaccination camps will also be started in slum clusters.

"We will extend the vaccination camps and take them to the clusters. In the clusters, we will vaccinate the people through mobile vaccination vans. There we will do vaccination for one day a week (every Sunday) and will increase it further if needed. Right now the camp is being organised for people above 45 years of age, but in the future, we will also get people in the age group of 18-44 years vaccinated." added Gambhir.

Gambhir is likely to start the first COVID vaccination camp in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi.



His vaccination camp announcement comes after the Drug Controller of Delhi informed the Delhi High Court that Gautam Gambhir Foundation has committed an offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for hoarding unauthorised stock of COVID-19 drugs.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Friday, said the health bulletin of the union territory.

However, the daily number was a bit higher than the day before when the national capital reported 487 COVID cases. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,060. The new fatalities have pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 24,497. (ANI)













